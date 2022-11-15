Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.42. 59,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,194. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.22. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $10.71 and a one year high of $16.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

