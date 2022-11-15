Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 52,714 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,496 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 25,055 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,201,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 137.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,072 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 345,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Van Strum & Towne Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 12,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.21.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $5.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.05. The stock had a trading volume of 385,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,325. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average is $131.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $141.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $101.93 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

