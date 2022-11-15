Westpac Banking Corp Buys 187,613 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 576,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,613 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.34% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $33,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REXR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 197.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 3,367.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $80.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Performance

Rexford Industrial Realty Dividend Announcement

REXR traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. 94,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,689. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 135.48%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.