Westpac Banking Corp Has $24.67 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,065 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of C. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Citigroup by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 30.6% in the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. The stock had a trading volume of 787,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,501,344. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.37.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

In other news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Odeon Capital Group cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

