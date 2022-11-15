Westpac Banking Corp Has $41.90 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 14,022 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $41,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after purchasing an additional 108,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in McDonald’s by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after purchasing an additional 93,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in McDonald’s by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after purchasing an additional 398,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $268.29. 418,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,345,669. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $254.09 and a 200-day moving average of $252.12. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67. The firm has a market cap of $196.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

