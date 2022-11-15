Westpac Banking Corp Has $83.74 Million Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,325,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $83,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after purchasing an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after purchasing an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 220.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 27.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,875,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,775 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.92.

In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,312.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,312.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock valued at $26,802,462. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.74. The stock had a trading volume of 186,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,618,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $59.35 and a 1 year high of $96.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.27. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.75%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

