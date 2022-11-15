Westpac Banking Corp Purchases 551,190 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551,190 shares during the quarter. VICI Properties accounts for about 0.7% of Westpac Banking Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned about 0.20% of VICI Properties worth $56,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VICI shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.65.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.6 %

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $31.47. 246,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,877. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.51. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.80%.

VICI Properties Company Profile



VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

