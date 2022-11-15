Westpac Banking Corp Reduces Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,339 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 9,725 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter worth $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 693,208 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after acquiring an additional 511,600 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $310.86. 326,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,827,370. The company has a market cap of $318.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $292.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 3,166.43%. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Home Depot to $334.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $399.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.08.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

