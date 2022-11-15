Westpac Banking Corp Sells 33,804 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,871 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33,804 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Walmart were worth $26,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $4,500,000. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Walmart by 444.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in Walmart by 1.5% in the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 44,817 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,449,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 17,924 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $34,457,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,160,874 shares of company stock valued at $298,616,900 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart Trading Up 7.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Walmart from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.90.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $10.15 on Tuesday, reaching $148.54. 768,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,049. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $403.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

