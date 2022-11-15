Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,675 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $22,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $66.17. 131,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,516,899. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

