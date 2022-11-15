Westpac Banking Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,512 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,866 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $30,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Yum! Brands Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $123.59. The company had a trading volume of 21,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,714. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.96 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

