Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of WHG opened at $10.80 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Westwood Holdings Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.