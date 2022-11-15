Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of WHG opened at $10.80 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $90.86 million, a PE ratio of 63.53 and a beta of 1.16.
Westwood Holdings Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 352.94%.
About Westwood Holdings Group
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
