Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp cut its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,567,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $214,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,725,000 after purchasing an additional 992,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter valued at $31,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.03 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $27.36 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WY shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Argus lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

