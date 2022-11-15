William Albert Washington Buys 10,000 Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) Director William Albert Washington bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$17,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$860,000.

On Friday, November 11th, William Albert Washington bought 30,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$51,690.00.

Copper Mountain Mining stock remained flat at C$1.69 during midday trading on Tuesday. 1,802,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,002. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 1-year low of C$1.23 and a 1-year high of C$4.38. The company has a market capitalization of C$361.31 million and a PE ratio of 11.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37.

CMMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.35 to C$2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday. Haywood Securities raised their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.33.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

