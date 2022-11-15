William Blair Reiterates Outperform Rating for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

BDX has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $227.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.88.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $224.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.01 and its 200-day moving average is $244.23. Becton, Dickinson and has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62.

Institutional Trading of Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.