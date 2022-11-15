WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, an increase of 19.0% from the October 15th total of 3,630,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Insider Activity at WM Technology

In related news, CEO Christopher Beals sold 45,655 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total transaction of $120,985.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,740,090.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Dean sold 17,836 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.65, for a total value of $47,265.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,834 shares in the company, valued at $741,560.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 131,791 shares of company stock worth $349,246. 41.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WM Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WM Technology by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in WM Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. 34.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM Technology Trading Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts recently commented on MAPS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on WM Technology from $6.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $3.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. BTIG Research cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on WM Technology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut WM Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.59.

Shares of MAPS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 16,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,673. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.35. WM Technology has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $179.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

Further Reading

