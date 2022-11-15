Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Cuts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,080 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 0.7% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 41.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 852,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,025,000 after acquiring an additional 247,848 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 828,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,997,000 after acquiring an additional 487,472 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 815,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,036,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 602,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,092,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJAN traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,561. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $28.93 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.75.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.