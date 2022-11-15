Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Has $27.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 755,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,532 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 11.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 286.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 134,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after buying an additional 99,558 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $677,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,240.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,140,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,214. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.98.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.