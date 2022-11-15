Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Invests $274,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,760 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Shopify by 850.0% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 76 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 54.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

NYSE SHOP traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.71. 1,061,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,398,752. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.85 and its 200-day moving average is $36.23. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

