Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 284,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,163,000 after buying an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 12.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 33,025.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 18,494 shares in the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.61.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $150.90. 231,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,381,768. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.01 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 155.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.30%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

