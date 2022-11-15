Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Purchases 1,171 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 0.9% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $40,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,304 shares of company stock worth $17,490,706 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.29. 235,553 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,907,649. The stock has a market cap of $334.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.08.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

