Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 2,832 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF comprises 2.3% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.79% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nwam LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 190.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 41.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 487.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 263.3% during the second quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 33,706 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IMCB traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.49. 21,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,084. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.11. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 12-month low of $52.68 and a 12-month high of $73.03.

