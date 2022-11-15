Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV Sells 500 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV cut its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $4,201,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 10.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 3.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.60.

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.79. 84,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,077,424. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.13 and its 200 day moving average is $94.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.60. The company has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

