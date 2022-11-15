Wsfs Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $201.22. 79,116 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,597,960. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $244.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.59.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

