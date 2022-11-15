Wsfs Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 237,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 65,315 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,492,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after purchasing an additional 135,030 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 55,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

QYLD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.45. 61,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,436,394. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $23.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.37.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th were issued a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 24th.

