Wsfs Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.56. 68,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,106. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $172.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.50.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

