Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 2,354 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,354 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,321,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 492,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,039,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,121,000 after purchasing an additional 360,056 shares during the period.

EFV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.59. 3,959,949 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.58.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

