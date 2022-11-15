Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,415,908,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,636,022,000 after purchasing an additional 85,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after buying an additional 222,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of State Street by 36.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI set a $78.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.12.

Shares of STT traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.09. The stock had a trading volume of 67,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,704,486. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $68.34. State Street Co. has a 12-month low of $58.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

