Wsfs Capital Management LLC Sells 759 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 168.4% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Gartner during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock traded up $5.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $340.29. 11,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 544,545. The business has a 50 day moving average of $298.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $346.35. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.63.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,675. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.38, for a total transaction of $1,626,096.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,264,348.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,375 shares of company stock valued at $8,891,102 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

