Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.7% in the second quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $1,702,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 56.4% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 167,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,789,000 after acquiring an additional 60,453 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 174,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,380,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 77.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,345 shares of company stock valued at $1,853,371 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.76. 90,401 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,015,006. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.25. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $150.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 287.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.73.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

