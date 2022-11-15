Wsfs Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,055,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,536,591 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 759.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,035,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,000 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,716.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,673,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,811,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,270,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,799,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,784,000 after buying an additional 2,292,656 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.87. 110,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,204,068. The company has a market cap of $88.59 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $69.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.76.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

