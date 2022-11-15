Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Barclays

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Barclays to $75.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $78.40. 2,691,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,418,325. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.72. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 1.91. Wynn Resorts has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts will post -4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $132,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,781 shares in the company, valued at $448,495.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1,986.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.