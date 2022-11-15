Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on XEL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.55.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $66.83 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 63.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Xcel Energy by 204.6% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $326,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Xcel Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 68,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,996,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 637,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

