XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.18.
XOS Trading Down 8.6 %
NASDAQ XOS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.64.
About XOS
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
