XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of XOS from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.18.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $0.96 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. XOS has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in XOS by 568.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,214,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,492 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in XOS by 406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 472,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 379,139 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of XOS in the second quarter worth $243,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of XOS in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XOS by 1,011.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 63,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

