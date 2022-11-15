Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF) EVP Sells $112,517.65 in Stock

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) EVP Megan Moen sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $112,517.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,977.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Megan Moen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

On Monday, November 14th, Megan Moen sold 6,015 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $130,826.25.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Megan Moen sold 10,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $200,900.00.

Xponential Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of XPOF traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.95. 310,026 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,878. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Xponential Fitness, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $26.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Xponential Fitness from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPOF. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 23.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xponential Fitness

(Get Rating)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.