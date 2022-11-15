Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 5.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gold Fields by 488.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 20.0% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gold Fields by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE:GFI traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 899,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,313,996. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29.

Gold Fields Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.4%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.15.

About Gold Fields

(Get Rating)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in 9 operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.34 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 48.6 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 111.8 million ounces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.