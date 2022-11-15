Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 542,596 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 157,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 257.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 27,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CRF traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,876. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $7.32 and a one year high of $14.20.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1173 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.38%.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

