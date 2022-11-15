Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,200 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 35.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kohl’s Trading Up 3.5 %

Several analysts have recently commented on KSS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.54. The company had a trading volume of 60,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,808. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.77. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Stories

