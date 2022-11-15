Yakira Capital Management Inc. Buys 276,855 Shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 426,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,855 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.83% of Global Consumer Acquisition worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GACQ. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the second quarter worth $111,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 61,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after buying an additional 58,926 shares during the last quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 667,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,063,000. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GACQ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,410. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.13. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

