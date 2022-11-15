Yakira Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. (NYSE:SFE – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,101,131 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 6.62% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $4,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Safeguard Scientifics by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Safeguard Scientifics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 172,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 297,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 52,172 shares during the period. Finally, CM Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 671,671 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 71,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFE stock remained flat at $3.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,261. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $8.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.88.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Safeguard Scientifics in a report on Sunday. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

