Yakira Capital Management Inc. Invests $661,000 in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $442,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the second quarter worth $419,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 36.4% in the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 155,783 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC grew its position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 48.0% in the second quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 43,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:NHS traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,404. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $13.17.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0905 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

