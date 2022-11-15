Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.98 Million Investment in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II (NASDAQ:LGTO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Legato Merger Corp. II by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $357,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Legato Merger Corp. II in the first quarter worth $471,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Legato Merger Corp. II in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Legato Merger Corp. II Stock Performance

About Legato Merger Corp. II

Shares of NASDAQ LGTO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.04. 11,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,678. Legato Merger Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95.

Legato Merger Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the infrastructure, engineering and construction, industrial, and renewables industries.

