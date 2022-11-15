Yakira Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,719 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the quarter. Citrix Systems makes up about 1.1% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Citrix Systems worth $6,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 3.2% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,284 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 39.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 962 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $11,780,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $766,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Citrix Systems Price Performance

Citrix Systems Profile

NASDAQ CTXS remained flat at $103.90 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 0.08. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.07 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.81 and its 200-day moving average is $101.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92.

(Get Rating)

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Collaborative Work Management; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing, digital transaction, and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance, which uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access that provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.