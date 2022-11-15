Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,442 Shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NVAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 380,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NorthView Acquisition were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NVAC. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth $330,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NorthView Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $985,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NorthView Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Shares of NASDAQ:NVAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.99. 2,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,431. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91. NorthView Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $10.00.



NorthView Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It also intends to focus its search on businesses that are focused on healthcare sector.

