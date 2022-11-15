Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,646,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,129,000. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up approximately 2.2% of Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 2.12% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CLM. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 32.5% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CLM traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. The company had a trading volume of 25,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,399. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.80%.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

