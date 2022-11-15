Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 1,140 ($13.40) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 998.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,152.20. The company has a market cap of £666.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,697.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 863 ($10.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,660 ($19.51).

Get Young & Co.'s Brewery P.L.C. alerts:

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Young & Co's Brewery, P.L.C. operates and manages pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company sells drinks and food, as well as provides accommodation services. As of March 28, 2022, it had 219 managed and 3 tenanted pubs primarily located in London, the South West, and the South East.

