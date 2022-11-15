Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (YNGA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. (LON:YNGA – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.26 ($0.12) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Stock Performance
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. stock opened at GBX 1,140 ($13.40) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 998.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,152.20. The company has a market cap of £666.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,697.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. has a 12 month low of GBX 863 ($10.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,660 ($19.51).
Young & Co.’s Brewery, P.L.C. Company Profile
