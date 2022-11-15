Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Decreases Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP reduced its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth $61,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.17. The company had a trading volume of 67,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,383,722. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

