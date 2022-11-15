Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $116.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $113.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $466.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.71.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

