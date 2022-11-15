Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 7.9% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $13,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 121.9% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.20. 15,846 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,202,781. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $81.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

