Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Makes New Investment in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF (BATS:TMFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.
Separately, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $335,000.
Motley Fool Global Opportunities ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BATS:TMFG traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.01. 38,524 shares of the company were exchanged. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.11.
